Water main break at 60th and Hawley; I-94 ramps closed due to flood damage

Disney World’s ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be streamed live

Posted 3:04 pm, December 28, 2019, by
Walt Disney World fireworks (Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you can’t make it to the most magical place on earth for New Year’s Eve, don’t worry. There’s still a way to be a part of the fun!

Disney World officials announced on their blog they will stream the “Fantasy in the Sky” New Year’s Eve fireworks display live from Magic Kingdom Park on Tuesday night, Dec. 31.

The big show begins at 11:45 p.m. ET (10:45 p.m. CST). Officials said it will be the final #DisneyParksLIVE stream of 2019.

They’ll be starting the live stream a few minutes before midnight to share some highlights of what to expect from Disney’s parks in 2020.

To view the live stream, simply visit the Disney Parks Blog around 10:45 p.m. CST. The stream will be at the top of the page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.