× Disney World’s ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be streamed live

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you can’t make it to the most magical place on earth for New Year’s Eve, don’t worry. There’s still a way to be a part of the fun!

Disney World officials announced on their blog they will stream the “Fantasy in the Sky” New Year’s Eve fireworks display live from Magic Kingdom Park on Tuesday night, Dec. 31.

The big show begins at 11:45 p.m. ET (10:45 p.m. CST). Officials said it will be the final #DisneyParksLIVE stream of 2019.

They’ll be starting the live stream a few minutes before midnight to share some highlights of what to expect from Disney’s parks in 2020.

To view the live stream, simply visit the Disney Parks Blog around 10:45 p.m. CST. The stream will be at the top of the page.