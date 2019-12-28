× Milwaukee Wave beat 1st-place Florida Tropics 6-5

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Milwaukee Wave handed the first-place Florida Tropics their first loss of the Major Arena Soccer League season Saturday night, Dec. 28 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida — the final score, 6-5.

“I’m proud of our team tonight,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a news release. “They really showed up with the right attitude and played a gritty, intelligent game against a tenacious Florida Tropics team.”

Milwaukee Wave Midfielder #8 Luan Oliveira had four goals on the night and Forward #24 Max Ferdinand added two goals and an assist.

“Luan played fantastic,” said Oliviero. “Ian Bennett was under the weather and other guys had to step up tonight and they did. I thought Max (Ferdinand) had a great game. Chico drawing two penalties and creating power play opportunities that we took advantage of, that was huge! Across the board, the entire defense, Rafa with his shot-stopping ability, everyone played a big role tonight. Couldn’t be happier.”

Period: Time: Strength: Team: Scorer: (Assists): Total

1st: 08:34: ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 0 – 1 Wave

1st: 11:15: ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira: 0 – 2 Wave

2nd: 10:25: ES: Florida: Guilherme Dos Santos (Lucio Gonzaga): 1 – 2 Wave

2nd: 14:59: PP: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Marcio Leite): 1 – 3 Wave

3rd: 03:49: ES: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand: 1 – 4 Wave

3rd: 10:26: PP: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand (Guilherme Veiga): 1 – 5 Wave

3rd: 14:31: PP: Florida: Victor Parreiras (Lucio Gonzaga): 2 – 5 Wave

4th: 00:27: ES: Florida: Lucio Gonzaga (Antonio Manfut): 3 – 5 Wave

4th: 04:06: ES: Florida: Zach Reget: 4 – 5 Wave

4th: 13:57: PP: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira: 4 – 6 Wave

4th: 14:57: ES/6A: Florida: Joey Tavernese (Ricardo Carvalho): 5 – 6 Wave