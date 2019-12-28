Milwaukee Wave beat 1st-place Florida Tropics 6-5

Posted 8:47 pm, December 28, 2019, by
Soccer

LAKELAND, Fla.  — The Milwaukee Wave handed the first-place Florida Tropics their first loss of the Major Arena Soccer League season Saturday night, Dec. 28 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida — the final score, 6-5.

“I’m proud of our team tonight,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a news release. “They really showed up with the right attitude and played a gritty, intelligent game against a tenacious Florida Tropics team.”

Milwaukee Wave Midfielder #8 Luan Oliveira had four goals on the night and Forward #24 Max Ferdinand added two goals and an assist.

“Luan played fantastic,” said Oliviero. “Ian Bennett was under the weather and other guys had to step up tonight and they did. I thought Max (Ferdinand) had a great game. Chico drawing two penalties and creating power play opportunities that we took advantage of, that was huge! Across the board, the entire defense, Rafa with his shot-stopping ability, everyone played a big role tonight. Couldn’t be happier.”

Period: Time: Strength: Team: Scorer: (Assists): Total
1st: 08:34:  ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 0 – 1 Wave  
1st: 11:15: ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira: 0 – 2 Wave    
2nd: 10:25: ES: Florida: Guilherme Dos Santos (Lucio Gonzaga): 1 – 2 Wave
2nd: 14:59: PP: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Marcio Leite): 1 – 3 Wave
3rd: 03:49: ES: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand: 1 – 4 Wave  
3rd: 10:26: PP: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand (Guilherme Veiga): 1 – 5 Wave  
3rd: 14:31: PP: Florida: Victor Parreiras (Lucio Gonzaga): 2 – 5 Wave 
4th: 00:27: ES: Florida: Lucio Gonzaga (Antonio Manfut): 3 – 5 Wave
4th: 04:06: ES: Florida: Zach Reget: 4 – 5 Wave
4th: 13:57: PP: Milwaukee:  Luan Oliveira:  4 – 6 Wave  
4th: 14:57: ES/6A: Florida: Joey Tavernese (Ricardo Carvalho): 5 – 6 Wave

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.