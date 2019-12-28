× Officials: 1 dead in fatal shooting following traffic stop in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — One person has died after a shooting took place in the Town of Brookfield early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the incident took place near Barker and Bluemound Roads in Brookfield. Officers pulled over a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 28. When officers approached, they heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle.

Officers then observed an individual in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Law enforcement provided lifesaving measures, but the person died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities have not confirmed if there were any other occupants in the vehicle or if the deceased’s gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.

Officers did not discharge their weapons at any time.

The incident unfolded near a parking garage entrance at the Corners of Brookfield shopping center. A Corners of Brookfield spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Overnight our entrance and north side of the parking structure off of Bluemound Road was the site of a police matter unrelated to the center. The center and its tenants were closed at the time of the incident. The authorities have been conducting their investigation and have the parking structure closed while they complete their work. We are fully cooperating with authorities to assist in any way possible.

The spokesperson also stated that the center would reopen at 10 a.m., but the parking structure will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

There is no threat to the community, authorities say. The Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Brookfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The Town of Brookfield Police Department has requested investigative assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.