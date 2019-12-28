‘Please slow down:’ 3 dead, 2 children critically injured after crash, MPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say an adult woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl are dead after a serious crash involving a single vehicle at 26th and Townsend on the city's north side. Two other children, a boy and girl approximately 2 years old, were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say the wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, police say. The 3-year-old girl also died on scene despite life-saving measures by the Milwaukee Fire Department. The 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Scene of fatal crash at 26th and Townsend, MilwaukeePolice say a witness saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed -- before crashing into a tree.

Neighbors paid their respects the morning after the crashing, sharing a message for drivers.

"Please slow down," says Tony Casey, who lives near the scene of the crash. "These kids lost their lives over somebody speeding."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.