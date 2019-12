GUAM — The “ring of fire” eclipse dazzled on Christmas (or Dec. 26, depending on where you live). The event occurs annually when the moon passes in front of the sun.

It wasn’t visible from North America this year, but one FOX6 viewer’s son captured the incredible moment from his U.S. Navy base in the Western Pacific Ocean.

Deryk Labinski is stationed in Guam — a U.S. island territory — as part of a helicopter sea combat squadron. He captured the photos on Dec. 26.