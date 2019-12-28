Uruguayan Navy seized record 4.4 tons of cocaine valued at $1 billion

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay -- Uruguayan authorities found and seized a record 4.4 tons of cocaine on Friday, Dec. 27.

The Uruguayan Navy called it the "biggest blow to drug trafficking in the history of our country."

The drugs were seized at the port in Montevideo -- hidden in four soy containers.

Officials said they had been scanning containers since Thursday, and found 3,089 bricks that tested positive for cocaine in just one of the containers.

Officials estimated the value of the drug shipment at $1 billion in the European market.

 

