2 men arrested on murder charges after DoorDash driver killed during Denny’s robbery

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Both men accused in a fatal robbery at a Denny’s restaurant in Virginia were arrested and charged, police said Sunday, Dec. 29.

Jordan Anderson of Manassas was arrested Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Prince William County Police Department said. Ryan Walker, 22, was apprehended Sunday night by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland, police said.

Anderson was charged with murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond — scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6.

Walker was charged with murder, malicious wounding, and robbery, police said.

It could not be immediately determined Sunday whether Anderson or Walker had retained an attorney.

Authorities said Anderson and another man robbed the Denny’s early Thursday, Dec. 26 and “ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cellphones and wallets,” police said.

As the robbers were leaving, police said, they shot one man who was sitting on the floor and cooperating. That man was expected to survive.

Afterward, DoorDash food delivery driver Yusuf Ozgur “was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited,” police said.

One gunman struck Ozgur with a baton and the other shot him, police said. The 56-year-old driver died at a nearby hospital.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said there may be a link between this heist and three other recent robberies in the area.