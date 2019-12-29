× 200-pound black bear caught roaming University of Tennessee’s campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you think the scariest thing on campus is your grades, you haven’t been to the University of Tennessee.

A 200-pound black bear was spotted roaming around the Knoxville school grounds early Sunday morning, Dec. 29, leading university police to call the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) for help.

When wildlife officials caught up with the bear, they found him stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, home of the Volunteers baseball team — with school out for winter break.

The state agency announced their unusual find in a Facebook post:

Sgt. Roy Smith and Officer Jeff Roberson of the TWRA quickly tranquilized the bear, the agency said. UTPD officers assisted in the safe removal of the bear.

But don’t worry, the bear wasn’t hurt. In fact, it was released in the Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County, TWRA said on Twitter.