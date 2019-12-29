3 separate plane crashes across US left 5 dead and at least 8 injured this weekend

Three planes crashed in separate incidents in Louisiana, New York and North Carolina Saturday.

Five people died in the crash in Louisiana and at least eight were injured in the three crashes.

All three crashes involved smaller sized aircraft.

Sports reporter dies in Louisiana crash

A Piper PA-31T was headed to Atlanta for a college football playoff game when it crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, officials said.

The five people killed in this crash included:

• Ian E. Biggs, 51, pilot

• Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59

• Carley Ann McCord, 30

• Gretchen D. Vincent, 51

• Michael Walker Vincent, 15

McCord was a sports reporter with WDSU television in New Orleans who also served as in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. The teams remembered McCord’s “infectious personality” in a joint statement.

A sixth person on board survived the crash, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said in a news conference. The injured passenger was identified as Stephen Wade Berzas, 37. He is in critical condition, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said in a news release.

Three people were injured on the ground, two of whom were treated for smoke inhalation and are doing fine, Benoit said.

North Carolina plane crashes in parking lot

Four people were injured when a small plane crashed in a parking lot across from Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

The plane crashed as it was taking off about a quarter-mile east of the airport, according to CNN affiliate WLOS-TV.

No details have been provided on what may have caused the plane to crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the airport in the evening as a result.

Pilot the only one on board during Long Island crash

Only the pilot was aboard the Mooney M20R aircraft when it crashed into a wooded area of East Farmingdale, Long Island, authorities said.

The crash took place about 1 mile south of the runway at Republic Airport, a person with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The pilot was on the final approach when the crash occurred, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters told CNN.

New York State Police are investigating the crash and have not released the condition of the pilot.