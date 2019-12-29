× Developing: Muskego police negotiate with man after report of shots fired

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are negotiating with an individual after a report of shots fired Sunday night, Dec. 29.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the area near Acker Drive and Hi View Drive — where police said after firing shots, the individual returned to his home.

Police stressed that no one was injured during the gunfire.

In addition to Muskego police, officers from Franklin, New Berlin, and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded, along with the Suburban Critical Incident Team.

Police said as of 9:30 p.m. officers were attempting to make contact with the individual in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

Others were asked to avoid the area.