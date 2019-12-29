MCSO: 2 separate, single-car crashes near Marquette interchange; no serious injuries

Posted 12:23 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, December 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to two crashes near the Marquette Interchange on Sunday morning.

Around 10:42 a.m., a car crashed into the concrete barrier of I-94 eastbound near 26th Street. Authorities say the occupants sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While deputies were on the scene of that crash, a second crash happened on the ramp to I-94 westbound from I-43 southbound around 11:09 a.m. That crash also involved a single crashing into a concrete barrier. The injuries in that crash were also minor, authorities say, and the decision to go to a hospital has not yet been determined.

Crash on I-94 W near 26th Street

Crash on ramp from I-43 S to I-94 W

I-43 S traffic backup: Crash on ramp from from I-43 S to I-94 W

