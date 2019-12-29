× Milwaukee Admirals defeated Chicago Wolves 3-2

CHICAGO — Frederick Gaudreau scored a goal, picked up an assist, and scored the shootout winner to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday, Dec. 29 at Allstate Arena.

After the first three shooters failed, Gaudreau scored with a backhander in sudden death to give Milwaukee its 24th win of the season (24-5-3-2). Milwaukee has yet to lost consecutive games in regulation this season.

Milwaukee hasn’t lost a game in regulation at Allstate Arena since April 7, 2018. The Admirals record at Allstate Arena the last two seasons is 5-0-3-1.

The Wolves scored the first goal of the game at 9:18 of the second period. Valentin Zykov received a drop pass above the left circle and fired a shot off the goalpost and into the net for his second tally of the season.

The Admirals tied the score with a power-play goal at 8:34 of the third period. Alex Carrier fed a pass to Gaudreau in the left circle. Gaudreau’s one-timer was stopped but Cole Schneider slid the rebound into the goal for his tenth marker of the season. Schneider’s fifth power-play goal was assisted by Gaudreau and Carrier.

Milwaukee took the lead at 14:16 of the third period when Carrier held the zone at the right point and snapped a pass to Daniel Carr to the left of the Chicago goal. Carr pushed the puck back to a wide-open Gaudreau and he shot the puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Chicago tied the game with a power-play goal at 16:37 of the third period. During a scramble at Milwaukee’s goal, Brandon Pirri wrested a shot from the left circle into the net to knot the game at 2-2.

Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 26 shots in the game and all four in the shootout to improve his record to 13-2-2.