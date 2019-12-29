× Missouri man faces manslaughter charge after fatal shooting while he assembled a gun

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A 33-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after investigators said his gun went off at a home in Moline Acres, Missouri Saturday, Dec. 28, and a man was killed.

According to police, Hutson Grace Jr. went to the home of Michael Dillingham in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive Saturday, Dec. 28 with a gun, beer, and marijuana.

Grace Jr. then reportedly drank the beer and smoked weed while assembling his gun.

Once it was assembled, he allegedly pointed it at Dillingham multiple times despite being repeatedly warned not to.

As he was putting a trigger lock on the gun, it went off, striking Dillingham in the head and killing him. He was 36.

Police said a witness saw the entire incident and Grace Jr. later admitted to what happened.

He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.