Packers trail Lions 7-0

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers finish the regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

With a victory, the Packers can claim either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs — both would guarantee the Packers a bye week in the Wild Card game. The No. 1 overall seed would guarantee the Packers home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, meaning the road to the Super Bowl would go through Lambeau Field.

FIRST QUARTER

The Lions scored on their second possession of the afternoon. On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to quarterback David Blough.