Police: 34-year-old man hurt in shooting near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was hurt in a shooting near 44th Street and Center Street Sunday night, Dec. 29.
It happened around 8 p.m.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
No arrests were made, police said Sunday night.
Anyone with any information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).
43.067915 -87.968775