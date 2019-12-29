× Police: 34-year-old man hurt in shooting near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was hurt in a shooting near 44th Street and Center Street Sunday night, Dec. 29.

It happened around 8 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests were made, police said Sunday night.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).