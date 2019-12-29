Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek man wanted in burglary at UWM Panther Arena

Posted 3:45 pm, December 29, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday, Dec. 29 asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on Thursday, Dec. 26. Police called this “the burglary of a school,” and the address lists to the UWM Panther Arena on Kilbourn Avenue near Vel Phillips Avenue.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m.

Police described the burglar as African American, approximately 25 years old, standing 5’7″ to 5’10” tall, with a medium complexion and slender build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt over a baggy, gray, long-sleeved shirt, with a gray beanie, blue jeans, and dark blue or black Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.

