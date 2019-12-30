Dane County Humane Society shares story of Kringle, a 2-month-old puppy thrown from vehicle

DANE COUNTY — Officials with the Dane County Humane Society on Monday, Dec. 30 shared the story of “Kringle,” a 2-month-old puppy they said was thrown out the window of a moving vehicle “just a few days ago.”

According to humane society officials, a good Samaritan found Kringle after she witnessed this incident, and she rushed him to UW Veterinary Care. Vets said he was in a lot of pain, and he was immediately given medication to make him more comfortable before he was transferred to the Dane County Humane Society for further care.

There, officials discovered he had a fractured front, right leg — so severe they determined it needed to be amputated in an effort to “give Kringle the best chance at a happy and healthy future.”

Humane Society officials said despite what Kringle has been through at just 2 months old, “Kringle’s loving personality couldn’t help but shine through.” They said as soon as people step into his kennel, he excitedly greets them with a tail wag before flopping over for belly rubs.

Following surgery, Kringle is staying with a foster family until he’s healthy enough to be put up for adoption — with humane society officials looking forward to a fresh start for Kringle in 2020.

Your generous donations make it possible for the Dane County Humane Society to care for animals like Kringle in their worst moments.

