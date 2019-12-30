Medical examiner: ‘Speed was a factor’ in crash that killed 4 family members near 26th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Monday, Dec. 30 released reports on the crash Friday night, Dec. 27 near 26th Street and Townsend Street that killed two parents and two children. According to the medical examiner, speed was a factor, and all four died as a result of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. The deaths were ruled accidental.

The medical examiner’s report said Larry Williams Jr., 29, was driving the vehicle and went through a yellow light before striking a tree “at a high rate of speed.” The posted speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour, and the medical examiner’s report said a witness estimated the vehicle was traveling at 70-plus miles per hour.

Williams Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police told the medical examiner he began to lose control of the vehicle shortly after going through the intersection. The vehicle then rotated counter-clockwise and veered towards the north side of the street, where the passenger side of the vehicle struck the tree and the vehicle split in half. The front end of the vehicle continued on, striking another tree/fenced area before coming to rest — suffering catastrophic damage.

Ayana Hill, 22, was the front seat passenger. The medical examiner’s report said Hill was “unrestrained.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yana Williams, 2, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 5-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were taken to the hospital from the scene — the 5-month-old boy in grave condition. The medical examiner confirmed on Sunday, Dec. 29 Larry Williams IV died shortly before noon at Children’s Wisconsin.

The 1-year-old girl was the sole survivor.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors who live along 26th and Townsend weren’t shocked when they heard the sounds of the crash.

“It’s just something we’re used to over here because of all the reckless speeding,” a neighbor said.

But it did shock the friends of those who were in the car.

“I’m distraught. I’m hurt,” said Jamal Humphries, a friend of one of the victims. “I’m still shocked. Like, I want them to cut this tree down.”

As people said their respects at the scene of the crash, many had a message for other drivers — slow down.

“Please slow down,” said Tony Casey, who lives near the scene of the crash. “These kids lost their lives over somebody speeding.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to pay for funeral services.