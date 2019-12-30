Milwaukee announces temporary parking, public works schedules for holiday

MILWAUKEE — Due to the upcoming New Year’s holiday, the following City of Milwaukee operations and services face temporary changes in operation.

Garbage, Recycling and Drop-Off Centers No garbage and recycling pickup on Jan. 1 Drop-off Centers will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Jan. 1

Parking Enforcement No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Jan. 1 No overnight parking enforcement on Tuesday night (Dec. 31) into Wednesday morning (Jan. 1, 2 a.m.-6 a.m.) No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night (Jan. 1) into Thursday morning (Jan. 2, 2 a.m.-6 a.m.) However, vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations Night parking enforcement resumes on Thursday night (Jan. 2) into Friday morning (Jan. 3, from 2 a.m.-6 a.m.)

Tow Lot Open Dec. 31 from 7:30 a.m. to noon Closed Jan. 1

The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Streetcar service on Dec. 31 from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Streetcar service on Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Government offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

The city also issued the following statement regarding water works and potential service:

We continue to provide your drinking water 24 hours a day through any holiday. Frozen water pipes are expensive to repair and prevent water from flowing. Make sure your basement temperature is aboce 32 degrees. Allow air to circulate around your pipes and meter. The Customer Service Center will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Customers may call our 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710. Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill online at milwaukee.gov/water. For automated account information, please call 414-286-2830.