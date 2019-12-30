× Milwaukee woman arrested for stabbing man in domestic violence incident, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for stabbing a man — who she lived with — on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a domestic violence incident between the two near 33rd and Wells on Dec. 29. The victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department plans to present criminal charges against the woman to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.