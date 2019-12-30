× Miracle Christmas for young boy whose mother was murdered by father

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It was a Christmas miracle for a young boy whose mother was murdered by his father three years ago.

A post by VIP Kidney Health, 13-year-old Kincaid Eaker, who suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease, received a successful kidney transplant on Christmas in Atlanta.

Three years ago, Kincaid was to receive a kidney from his mother, Audra. But before that could happen, Audra was killed by her husband, Kincaid’s father.

The father was sentenced to life in prison.

Audra Kincaid had previously lost two other children to the same disease.

A Facebook page was created for Kincaid and according to that page, he received a kidney transplant on Christmas Day.

“He got his kidney,” said a family friend. “The timing is crazy. I’m utterly amazed at the timing.”

Kincaid is currently recovering in the hospital.