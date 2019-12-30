Winter weather advisory Dodge, Sheboygan, Washington counties through Tuesday morning

Miracle Christmas for young boy whose mother was murdered by father

Posted 11:28 am, December 30, 2019, by

A post by VIP Kidney Health, 13 year-old Kincaid Eaker, who suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease, received a successful kidney transplant on Christmas in Atlanta. **Full Credit: Kincaid Miracle Christmas/Facebook**

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It was a Christmas miracle for a young boy whose mother was murdered by his father three years ago.

A post by VIP Kidney Health, 13-year-old Kincaid Eaker, who suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease, received a successful kidney transplant on Christmas in Atlanta.

Three years ago, Kincaid was to receive a kidney from his mother, Audra. But before that could happen, Audra was killed by her husband, Kincaid’s father.

The father was sentenced to life in prison.

Audra Kincaid had previously lost two other children to the same disease.

A Facebook page was created for Kincaid and according to that page, he received a kidney transplant on Christmas Day.

“He got his kidney,” said a family friend. “The timing is crazy. I’m utterly amazed at the timing.”

Kincaid is currently recovering in the hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.