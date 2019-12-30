× MPD: 59-year-old man shot after dispute near 40th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning near 40th and Lloyd.

Authorities say a 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 29. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was shot after a verbal dispute with a known suspect. MPD is seeking that suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.