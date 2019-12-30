MPD seeks public assistance identifying suspect in fatal 37th and Center shooting

Winter weather advisory Dodge, Sheboygan, Washington counties through Tuesday morning

Posted 12:23 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, December 30, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a Christmas night homicide.

Authorities say the suspect got in an argument with and shot the victim, 51-year-old Keith Winters, near 37th and Center around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. Winters later died at an area hospital as a result of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 40s, 6’3″ tall weighing between 250 and 300 pounds, bald with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and light blue, mechanic-style pants.

A surveillance camera near 35th and Center captured a man who police believe to be the suspect carrying a large wooden 2×4. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in that direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7360 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224–TIPS (8477).

