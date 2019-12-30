Winter weather advisory for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties through Tuesday morning

Open Record: Death & Dying

MILWAUKEE — It’s something we encounter repeatedly as journalists: Death and dying. But how often do we actually talk about how it affects our jobs? In this episode of Open Record, something we’ve never done. A live recording of a brutally honest conversation about one of the toughest parts of the job.

Jenna Sachs, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Bryan Polcyn were recently asked by the Milwaukee School of Engineering to come talk with the class called, ‘Death and Dying.’ We asked if the conversation could be recorded and turned into a podcast and they said yes.

