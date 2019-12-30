Packers path to Super Bowl LIV kicks off Jan. 12; every game on FOX6

Winter weather advisory for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties through Tuesday morning

December 30, 2019

The NFL regular season is over, and the field of 12 playoff teams has been set.

The Packers are back in the playoffs after a two-year hiatus and won their first division title since 2016. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur led the team to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye week in the NFC playoffs.

Here’s how the NFL playoff schedule shakes out:

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills @ No. 4 Houston Texans — 3:35 p.m. kickoff

No. 6 Tennessee Titans @ No. 3 New England Patriots — 7:15 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings @ No. 3 New Orleans Saints — 12:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks @ No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles — 3:40 p.m. kickoff

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

TBD @ No. 1 San Francisco 49ers — 3:35 p.m. kickoff

TBD @ No. 1 Baltimore Ravens — 7:15 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, Jan. 12

TBD @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs — 2:05 p.m. kickoff

TBD @ No. 2 Green Bay Packers — 5:40 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

Championship Round

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game — 2:05 p.m. kickoff

NFC Championship Game — 5:40 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 2

Super Bowl LIV — 5:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

