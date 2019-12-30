Packers path to Super Bowl LIV kicks off Jan. 12; every game on FOX6

The NFL regular season is over, and the field of 12 playoff teams has been set.

The Packers are back in the playoffs after a two-year hiatus and won their first division title since 2016. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur led the team to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye week in the NFC playoffs.

Here’s how the NFL playoff schedule shakes out:

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills @ No. 4 Houston Texans — 3:35 p.m. kickoff

No. 6 Tennessee Titans @ No. 3 New England Patriots — 7:15 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings @ No. 3 New Orleans Saints — 12:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks @ No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles — 3:40 p.m. kickoff

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

TBD @ No. 1 San Francisco 49ers — 3:35 p.m. kickoff

TBD @ No. 1 Baltimore Ravens — 7:15 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, Jan. 12

TBD @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs — 2:05 p.m. kickoff

TBD @ No. 2 Green Bay Packers — 5:40 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

Championship Round

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game — 2:05 p.m. kickoff

NFC Championship Game — 5:40 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 2

Super Bowl LIV — 5:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX6