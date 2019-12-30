Pete’s Fruit Market: Seasonal fruits can make great cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know some seasonal fruits can be used to make great cocktails? Rob Heotis from Pete's Fruit Market joined the Real Milwaukee team to mix up some delicious drinks.

BLOOD ORANGE MIMOSAS

INGREDIENTS:

1 bottle sparkling wine/champagne ( or nonalcoholic sparkling wine)

10 blood oranges to juice and make 2 or 3 cups of juice

Fresh Rosemary and blood orange slice or twist for garnish

Bitters (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Squeeze Blood Oranges and keep juice chilled in refrigerator until ready to serve. fill ⅓ of the glass with blood orange juice and the remaining ⅔ with the sparkling wine or non alcoholic sparkling wine. add rosemary and blood orange garnish for a deeper flavor add 1 dash of bitters. (you will love it!)

THE lYCHEE STAR, GINGER MARTINI!

INGREDIENT FOR ONE DRINK:

1ounce lychee puree

½ oz triple sec

1 ½ vodka

fresh mint garnish

star fruit optional for garnish

LYCHEE PUREE TO MAKES 4 DRINKS:

use 1lb lychee fresh or canned. peel and remove seeds from lychee, put lychee in blender and puree Strain in colander and chill.

DIRECTIONS:

rim glass with sugar if desired put lychee puree, vodka, and triple sec into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds. strain ice and pour into martini glass and top with ginger beer use mint and star fruit for garnish

POMEGRANATE RUM PUNCH

INGREDIENTS:

2 bottles 750 brut champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling wine)

1 ½ cups spiced rum (exclude for non-alcoholic version)

1 ½ cups orange juice (fresh squeezed if available)

1 ½ cups pomegranate juice (fresh squeezed if available)

1 ½ cups ginger beer ( ginger ale for non-alcoholic version)

3 oranges slices

1 ½ cups pomegranate seeds ( from 2 large pomegranates)

2 cups fresh cranberries washed

cinnamon sticks

rosemary sprigs for garnish

DIRECTIONS: