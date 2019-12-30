Recognize her? Menomonee Falls police seek woman in cellphone theft at Woodman’s

Winter weather advisory Dodge, Sheboygan, Washington counties through Tuesday morning

December 30, 2019
Menomonee Falls police seek woman in cellphone theft at Woodman's

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Monday, Dec. 30 asked for help identifying woman accused of stealing a customer’s cellphone at Woodman’s on Highway 145 on Dec. 12.

The theft happened around 5 p.m.

Police said the woman fled in a silver Toyota Sienna.

She was described as black, between the ages of 45 and 55, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

