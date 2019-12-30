× Recognize her? Menomonee Falls police seek woman in cellphone theft at Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Monday, Dec. 30 asked for help identifying woman accused of stealing a customer’s cellphone at Woodman’s on Highway 145 on Dec. 12.

The theft happened around 5 p.m.

Police said the woman fled in a silver Toyota Sienna.

She was described as black, between the ages of 45 and 55, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.