Red Lobster highlights new ‘drink-a-tizer’ called the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary

Posted 4:12 pm, December 30, 2019, by

ORLANDO — Red Lobster has debuted a new Bloody Mary — just in time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1.

Officials with the restaurant chain tweeted about the new drink on Monday, Dec. 30 — calling it a “drink-a-tizer.”

It’s called the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary, and Red Lobster officials said you don’t have to wait until 2020 to enjoy one. It’s available now through Feb. 20.

The video shows it includes a shrimp tail, a giant lobster claw, and one of the restaurant’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

