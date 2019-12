× Rollover crash in Kenosha injuries 1, authorities say

KENOSHA — One person was injured in a rollover crash on I-94 in Kenosha, Monday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says a single car was involved in the crash which happened on I-94 near Somers Road. Authorities say the car rolled over into the east shoulder, and the driver — the only occupant — sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.