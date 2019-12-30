‘Season of Giving’ continues at Milwaukee County Zoo with 19th annual blood drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- People have the opportunity to top off the holiday season by donating one of the most precious gifts of all. The 19th Annual Season of Giving Blood Drive takes place Monday, Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Zoo's Peck Welcome Center.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin expects more than 500 people to donate blood. Those who donate receive a free Milwaukee Admirals ticket voucher and a mystery gift -- which could include a gift card or t-shirt. Not to mention, everyone can visit the zoo for free afterward.

