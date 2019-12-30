Winter weather advisory for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties through Tuesday morning

Shaken not stirred: Iron Horse Hotel holding James Bond-themed NYE soiree

Posted 9:58 am, December 30, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- A New Year's Eve celebration for spies -- and whose who love them. The Iron Horse Hotel is holding a James Bond-themed soiree to welcome 2020. The Hotel's mixologist William Hippensteel and director of lifestyle Jordan Dechambre joined WakeUp to mix up a signature cocktail that will be available at the event.

Tickets are $150, including tax and gratuity, and features an open bar -- including spirits, wine and beer -- until 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Cash bar will be available at 12:30 a.m. There will be 007-themed cocktails, casino games, hors d'oeuvres, music, party favors and more.

Limited VIP lounge seating is available. Hotel room and dinner packages are available, too. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.