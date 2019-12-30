Shaken not stirred: Iron Horse Hotel holding James Bond-themed NYE soiree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A New Year's Eve celebration for spies -- and whose who love them. The Iron Horse Hotel is holding a James Bond-themed soiree to welcome 2020. The Hotel's mixologist William Hippensteel and director of lifestyle Jordan Dechambre joined WakeUp to mix up a signature cocktail that will be available at the event.

Tickets are $150, including tax and gratuity, and features an open bar -- including spirits, wine and beer -- until 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Cash bar will be available at 12:30 a.m. There will be 007-themed cocktails, casino games, hors d'oeuvres, music, party favors and more.

Limited VIP lounge seating is available. Hotel room and dinner packages are available, too. CLICK HERE for tickets.