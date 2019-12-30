Sneak peek at the 2020 Tournament of Roses parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA -- The 131st Rose Bowl parade is coming up Jan. 1. The theme -- "The Power of Hope".

Two of this year's Tournament of Roses Grand Marshals Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez joined WakeUp from Pasadena to preview the festivities and share the history of one of the world's most storied parades.

The Greendale High School marching band will perform in the parade, which you can watch on FOX6 starting at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day. The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl game that afternoon at 4 p.m. -- the game will not be on FOX6.