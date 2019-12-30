‘They’re our kids:’ Fire destroyed hospice home for senior and terminal pets

O’FALLON, Ill. — A hospice for elderly and disabled dogs in the St. Louis area was destroyed in a fire Saturday, Dec. 28.

“I’m heartbroken. I’ve been crying a lot. I cry every time I think about it,” said the shelter’s founder, Randy Grim, on the verge of tears.

Firemen alerted Grim that his nearly 200-year-old St. Louis-area farmhouse was on fire with a bang on the door late Saturday night.

Grim, who is recovering from surgery, and recently upgraded from a walker to a cane, said he immediately made his way to the building that houses disabled animals. The firemen opened the door and three dogs in wheelchairs came running out.

Firemen rescued two paralyzed dogs that were inside, but two senior cats did not make it, Grim said. There were no other animals inside the farmhouse.

The fire was spreading “minute by minute,” Grim recalled, and animals initially placed in a pig pen had to be moved for safety.

“I wasn’t able to walk, but adrenaline kicked in,” said Grim. “I didn’t care. I gotta get these dogs safe. We love them. They’re like our kids.”

Officials said the fire started with an exterior light that was spewing sparks, and heavy winds helped spread the fire to the roof.

While the farmhouse was a total loss, Grim said it could have been a lot worse. He said he’s thankful for the person driving by who made the initial 911 call and reported smoke.

The furry survivors were resting in the ranch’s gift shop and cuddling with Grim on his recliner in the wake of this tragedy.

No ordinary dog shelter

Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois, is no ordinary shelter. They take in what they call the “forgotten” animals — those who suffer severe medical conditions and would probably be euthanized.

“I couldn’t understand killing them when they were still happy and had a lot of love and laughter left,” said Grim.

The 20-acre ranch is also home to horses, donkeys, cattle, and pigs who’ve suffered abuse, neglect, and abandonment. They were not in the farmhouse — housed elsewhere on the property.

As animals recover from physical and emotional trauma, the nonprofit offers a specialized program that pairs special needs children and adults with the rescued animals who could benefit from socialization development and inclusion. A similar program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder is in the works. It’s a win-win.

To no one’s surprise, the community has come forward with a helping hand.

“That was amazing! I was worried we were all going to be cold and have no light, but the mayor sent the city’s electric workers, who volunteered on their day off,” said Grim.

As Grim began to file insurance paperwork, he said he’s sure he will rebuild — even if it means having to raise the money. He said donations were already coming in days later.

More importantly, Grim said, he was hopeful his special home would inspire animal lovers in other cities.