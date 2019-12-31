× 39-year-old NYC man arrested in Milwaukee, accused of internet crimes against children

MILWAUKEE — Investigators from the Neenah Police Department arrested a Brooklyn, New York man on Sunday, Dec. 29 following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

In a new release, Neenah police with help from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office took David Hay, 39, into custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Neenah officials say Hay was later booked into the Winnebago County Jail — and is expected to be charged with “use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.” Officials say Hay is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. It is not yet clear whether he has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The New York City Department of Education said it has fired Hay, who was the deputy chief of staff to the chancellor, according to the New York Times.

Miranda Barbot, Press Secretary for the NYC Department of Education, released the following statement on this matter:

“These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable. We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him. We referred this to the Special Commissioner of Investigation and we will fully comply with any investigation.”

A website profile on Hay’s alma mater, the Harvard Graduate School of Education, said he grew up in the small Wisconsin city of Antigo and later worked in the Kettle Moraine School District, among other places.