Amazon’s Jeff Bezos remains world’s richest man despite losing $10.1B in 2019

SEATTLE — Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos lost $10.1 billion in 2019, but he’s still the world’s richest person.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, updated on Dec. 30, Bezos lost $10.1 billion of his net worth in 2019.

Much of the dip was a result of his divorce.

Bezos separated from his wife of 26 years, Mackenzie Bezos, in July.

In the settlement, the couple divided their Amazon shares, leaving Bezos with 75% and Mackenzie Bezos with 25%.

The only billionaire who lost more than Bezos in 2019 was media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index shows Bezos’ net worth is $115 billion — equivalent to 9,570% of the total wealth of the 500 richest people in the world — and more than two million times the median U.S. household income.

