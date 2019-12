Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- The snow has ended in southeast Wisconsin. But now the cleanup is underway.

Road crews are beginning the job of clearing the snow from roadways and parking lots in the area. But they are doing a little bit of battle with Mother Nature. That is because there is blowing and drifting of the light snow.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time to get to their destinations on Tuesday, Dec. 31 -- and drive slowly when doing so.

