× ‘If I call, answer:’ Alabama woman texted ‘I feel in trouble’ before she disappeared, mother says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman who disappeared after leaving an Alabama bar texted a co-worker that she was with strangers and felt she was in trouble, her mother said.

Paighton Houston, 29, visited the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham on the night of Dec. 20, her family said. She was last seen leaving the bar with two heavy-set black men, Birmingham police said.

She appeared to have left the bar willingly with the two men, police said.

However, a text she sent that night to a co-worker indicated she thought she might be in peril, her mother, Charlaine Houston, said in a Facebook post.

“If I call, answer. I don’t know these people and I feel in trouble,” the text read, according to her mother. Paighton had driven to the bar with the co-worker earlier in the day, the mother wrote.

Her bank account has had no recent activity, and calls to her cellphone go straight to voicemail, her family said.

Paighton Houston lives in Trussville, roughly a 15-mile drive northeast of downtown Birmingham. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored T-shirt, and blue Converse shoes, police said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for credible information in the search for Houston. Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward.

“In the midst of the busy holiday season, it is critical that we support Paighton, her family and law enforcement to ensure we do everything possible to bring her home,” Ivey said.