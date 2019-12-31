Illinois driver arrested for OWI after vehicle fled deputies in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — An Illinois driver was arrested for OWI before noon on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Racine County.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:30 a.m., a report came in regarding a crash near Raynor Avenue and Washington Avenue in the Village of Dover — where a vehicle had fled the scene.

The vehicle was located by deputies approximately 2.5 miles away.

Following an investigation, the driver, identified by sheriff’s officials in a news release as Gil Sanchez Saucedo of Zion, Illinois was arrested for OWI, first offense. He was also cited for failing to report a crash, no insurance, displaying unauthorized registration, and non-registration of a vehicle.

“As we enter the new year I urge you to not drink and drive,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in the release. “Keep your eyes and mind on the road at all times, follow common-sense safety practices, remove distractions, allow yourself enough distance to stop/react, and slow down. One second of distraction or a bad decision can change the entirety of your life.”

