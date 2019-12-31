Llama heist: Animals worth $1.6 million stolen from exotic farm in California

PERRIS, Calif. — Investigators said Monday, Dec. 30 about 30 llamas were missing after being stolen from an exotic farm in California.

Officials said someone cut the lock and let the animals out at the farm in Perris Monday. About 30 llamas were taken away, while others were left wandering near a busy roadway.

The loose llamas were later corralled.

The farm has been accused of mistreating animals, but investigators said they never found any evidence of it. Some employees believe animal rights activists could be the culprits.

“We had animal control out and code enforcement and everybody’s happy except for the activists and now they come in the middle of the night cutting the fence open and letting all the animals out,” said Mike Penwell, caretaker.

The missing animals are worth about $1.6 million, officials said.