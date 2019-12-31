Man arrested after claiming to be missing child due in court

Posted 5:54 am, December 31, 2019, by

Brian Rini

CINCINNATI — A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Rini.

Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini’s public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial.

Rini has been held without bond since last April.

A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.