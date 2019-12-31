National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Dec. 30-31, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 30 and into Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Ashwaubenon, 3
  • Sullivan, 2.6
  • Dane County Regional Airport, 2.4
  • Beaver Dam, 2
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.8
  • De Pere, 1.8
  • Wautoma, 1.2
