National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Dec. 30-31, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 30 and into Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Ashwaubenon, 3
- Sullivan, 2.6
- Dane County Regional Airport, 2.4
- Beaver Dam, 2
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.8
- De Pere, 1.8
- Wautoma, 1.2