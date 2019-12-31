× Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek help to ID bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify a suspect wanted for robbing a bank near 27th and Villard on Monday, Dec. 23.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank around 11:45 a.m., gave a teller a demand note and after obtaining money, he fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a medium brown skin complexion. He is 35 to 45 years old, 5’8″ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue cap with a white design, sunglasses, a blue hooded jacket with an orange or red North Face design on the upper left chest area, with an orange or red zipper and zippered pockets, and light blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on this suspect or his whereabouts, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.