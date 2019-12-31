‘So much fun:’ Kids celebrate New Year’s Eve at Domes; adults with on-the-hour toasts at Groppi’s

MILWAUKEE — There were plenty of parties to attend on New Year’s Eve in the Milwaukee area — for all ages.

FOX6’s cameras captured a 9 p.m. balloon drop at the Mitchell Park Domes during a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration that attracted more than 1,000 people.

“It’s a really awesome opportunity to spend time with our family,” said Kim Brandt.

Anthony Brandt, age 8, came prepared to party.

“I’m going to get my face painted,” said Anthony Brandt.

Meanwhile, at Groppi’s in Bay View, FOX6 found a smaller crowd and a more ambitious party.

“We want to celebrate as much as we can, so we celebrate every hour on the hour,” said Cass Gleaner, bar manager.

They toasted to the new year as different countries around the world said hello to 2020 — ending the party at 10 p.m.

“It’s so much fun,” said Barb Jakus. “We’re all in the same boat. It’s like, we want to be home by 10.”

The bar at Groppi’s is tucked near the meat counter, giving it special character.

“We can get a bottle from the cooler and just share with our friends,” said Felicia Gledenning.

Some adults FOX6 News caught up with on New Year’s Eve said they were looking forward to toasting to 2020 at midnight at home.