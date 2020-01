MILWAUKEE — On this first day of 2020, we are celebrating the first baby born in the New year at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Baby Maylasia was born at 4:21 a.m. — weighing 5 pounds 8 ounces — and measuring 19 1/2 inches long.

Maylasia’s mom, Taiiasha, couldn’t be more proud — along with Maylasia’s siblings, ages 8, 5, 3 and 2.

Congrats to the entire family!