MILWAUKEE — The sun was shining, but it was anything but warm at Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach — the scene for the 2020 edition of the Polar Plunge.

It is a New Year’s Day tradition for hundreds of people to take a plunge into the icy water of Lake Michigan — even if it takes a little bit of coaxing from friends.

Most who took the challenge agreed it was all in good fun — and a great way to start the new year.