Family’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration ended with their home ablaze

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A family's fireworks celebration ended with their home on fire, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, firefighters responded to 1805 Center Street in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Fire officials said a family set off legal fireworks in a trashcan but did not properly dispose of them after.

The fireworks ignited the trash can and lit the house on fire.

The home did not have smoke alarms, but a police officer from the North Carolina School of the Arts saw the fire and helped get word to the family.

The fire was reportedly under control by about 2 a.m.

No one was injured, but six people were displaced.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the home was a total loss.