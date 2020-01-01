January issue of MKE Lifestyle magazine: Best doctors issue

January 1, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The January issue of MKE Lifestyle magazine is on store shelves right now. Editor-in-chief Lori Acken joined the WakeUp News team to talk about this issue which focuses in part on the best doctors in southeast Wisconsin.

