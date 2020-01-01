× Man found slain after telling mom New Year’s was his lucky day

ST. LOUIS — A man who found $50 and had a bright outlook on the day was slain in north St. Louis on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Darrell Smith, 36, was found dead around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid. Few details were immediately released about his death, but police said they were investigating it as a homicide and call logs showed officers were brought to the area for a reported shooting.

Smith’s mother, Annette, told KMOV her son always made her laugh.

“I had just talked to him at 10:22 and he had found $50,” said Annette Smith. “I said, ‘This is your lucky day,’ and he was so happy. He was just so happy. This was unbelievable.”

She told KMOV a short time before her son’s death, he was on social media wishing people a Happy New Year.

He was engaged and planned to get married later in January.

Smith’s death marked the fifth homicide in the City of St. Louis since the start of 2020.