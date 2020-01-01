× Menomonee Falls police seek person who stole vehicle from driveway early on New Year’s Day

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying an individual who stole a vehicle from a driveway on Eileen Avenue near Pilgrim Road on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

It happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police said the Mazda CX-9 silver SUV was taken with keys, and there was no forced entry to the vehicle.

The Mazda has Wisconsin license plate number 501 SBS.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at http://www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.