Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing teenage mom, infant

Posted 9:44 am, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 09:45AM, January 1, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking your help to locate the following missing persons — who are missing from the neighborhood near 65th and Florist.

Bridgette Parker, 15, is described as a female, black with a light complexion, 5’5″ tall, weighing 195 pounds. Parker has blonde hair, grayish eyes, and may be wearing a blue and red jacket and black boots.

One-year-old Olivia Parker is also missing. It is not known what Olivia is wearing.

Anyone with information as to Bridgette and Olivia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.